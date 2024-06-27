Huawei’s new fitness- focused wearable, the Huawei Watch Fit 3, boasts a re-vamped square aluminium body and colourful crown design that’s just 26g and 9.9mm thin, making it the company’s slimmest square smartwatch yet. It packs a large 1.82-inch AMOLED display into a compact frame with a 77.4% screen-to-body ratio for a premium viewing experience. But the Watch Fit 3 isn’t just about aesthetics. It offers comprehensive fitness tracking with animated workout guides, over 100 trackable activities (including new modes for niche sports such as padel and esports), plus smart exercise suggestions tailored to your routines. It also impresses with advanced health monitoring, courtesy of Huawei’s TruSleep 4.0 for sleep tracking and TruSeen 5.5 for improved heart-rate monitoring accuracy.
As part of Huawei’s “Fashion Forward” initiative, the Watch Fit 3 aims to blend timeless style with practical wellness features. While Apple separates its lineup into mainstream and “Pro” tiers, Huawei seems focused on offering a singular fashion-forward fitness option to cater to varied tastes. With its impressive array of advanced health-tracking capabilities and com-petitive pricing, the avant-garde Watch Fit 3 could give fashion-conscious fitness fans a compelling alternative that works across various operating systems and boasts up to 10 days’ battery life. R2 999. consumer.huawei.com/
The Goods
Fashion forward fitness
The Huawei Watch Fit 3 blends timeless style with practical wellness features
Image: Supplied
