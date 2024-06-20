Sennheiser, the German audio company, once again flexes its technological might with the release of its Momentum Sport fitness-focused earbuds. These are an engineering marvel that combines powerful acoustics with cutting-edge biometric tracking. The Momentum Sport also has a new 10mm transducer that delivers thumping bass and crystal-clear audio, tailor-made for intense training sessions. An adaptive ANC (active noise cancellation) system allows you to shut out distractions. Multiple ear tip and fin sizes ensure a lockdown fit, while an IP55 dust- and water-resistance rating keeps moisture at bay. Coming soon.
R6 999 (excl. VAT). mitechdirect.com
The goods
The fitness focus of the Sennheiser Momentum Sport earbuds
An engineering marvel that combines powerful acoustics with cutting-edge biometric tracking
Image: Supplied
