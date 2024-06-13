“Best product we’ve ever made.” This is a claim Apple trots out regularly, but the all-new iPad Pro released recently makes a compelling case in its favour. The highlight is the new Ultra Retina XDR display — “the world’s most advanced”, says Apple. Using an innovative tandem OLED setup with dual panels, it achieves 1 600 nits’ peak brightness for HDR content — double the current gold standard. But the XDR display is merely the first of many dazzling flourishes. Just gaze upon that jaw-dropping industrial design — at 5.1mm, the 13-inch iPad Pro is the thinnest product Apple has created yet.
Despite that featherweight construction and 25% less heft than its predecessor, it’s reassuringly solid thanks to a 100% recycled aluminium enclosure. Making such an engineering feat possible is the new M4 chip, Apple’s most powerful silicon to date. Whether you’re using it for 3D rendering, video editing, or AI computation-al tasks, the 10-core GPU and 38 trillion-operations-per-second Neural Engine make this iPad a creative force. Apple hasn’t skimped on the finer touches either.
There’s Thunderbolt 4 support, Wi-Fi 6E, up to 4TB storage, and a new 48MP camera system with an adaptive True Tone flash. Between the astonishing XDR display, performance muscle, and design detail, it has once again reset the bar for the tablet experience.
apple.com
Boost your day with the cutting-edge Apple iPad Pro
apple.com
