LG OLED C3 4K TV
The LG OLED C3 4K TV takes home entertainment to the next level. Behind its understated exterior lies truly impressive technology, powered by LG’s new α9 AI Processor. This is the brain that unlocks captivating imaging and sound. If you’re a gamer, rejoice in the optimised performance and smooth, tear-free play. Sports fans get

personalised alerts and multi-view for easy two-game streaming, while cinephiles can bask in immersive surround audio. Having spent over 10 years perfecting OLED (the technology used to create digital displays in devices), LG has achieved incredible display innovation. Features such as AI Sound Pro and virtual 9.1.2 surround sound elevate the experience.

Despite its subtle design, this is no ordinary TV — it’s a portal to new entertainment dimensions. The technology used to create jaw-dropping images and sound in one sleek device shows that LG has a firm grasp on the future of luxury home entertainment. R149 895. lg.com/za

