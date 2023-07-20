Canon PowerShot V10.
As more people create content, whether for themselves or to share, camera manufacturers have realised there’s a huge segment of the market waiting for a purpose-built product. Canon has responded to this need by creating the PowerShot V10. It looks like no camera you’ve ever seen and in a weird way makes me think of Gru’s Minions in Despicable Me.

Able to record 4K video footage via the camera lens that faces you, the V10 weighs a mere 211g and can fit into your pocket. It has a sizeable 1-inch CMOS sensor, two large micro-phones to capture audio, and a built-in stand, and it’s able to change its aspect ratio automatically based on how you position it. You’re also able to take still images and it can act as a web-cam without the need to install any additional drivers. There’s a camera app to share footage to social media and HDMI out-put.

Recommended retail prices R9 699 (standard kit) and R11 999 (advanced kit).

canon.co.za

