“A revolutionary spatial computer that seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world, while allowing users to stay present and connected to others,” is how Apple describes its recently unveiled mixed-reality headset. The Apple Vision Pro seems to have pulled its design inspiration from other hardware and accessories in the company’s collection while looking incredibly futuristic in a Black Mirror kind of way.
It has two ultra-high-definition displays, which Apple says have a higher-than-4K resolution per lens, and a curved-glass outer display that shows your eyes when you’re engaging with people in the real world. The headset is powered by a small battery pack that provides up to 2 hours’ usage on a single charge and can also be plugged into a wall socket for all-day usage. It’s positioned as a spatial computing device that lets you make FaceTime calls, watch movies, browse the web, and use Apple apps pretty much like you do now, just with a headset on and by using hand gestures to grab at empty air, so it’s clear Apple sees this as the next big thing in how we engage with technology.
Apple has taken everything you’ve known about VR headsets, ramped it up to 11, and made it one of the most desired tech products in existence. Do I need one? No. Do I want one? Absolutely.
US$3 499 (available in 2024).
apple.com
