I’ve had a similar experience in Las Vegas, where I now am. I bought an eSIM for my iPhone and despite T-Mobile and Verizon both having near-complete coverage here, I find myself dropping back down to LTE more often than I’d expect. But even when I am on 5G, my connection speed isn’t noticeably faster. And therein lies the problem.
4G LTE coverage is so prolific, stable and relatively speedy that anything fast is a waste for the average consumer.
I spoke to Calvin Collett, CEO and founder of Melon Mobile, a new mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) which uses MTN’s infrastructure, that was launched in SA recently.
When asked whether they offered 5G on their network, Collett said: “We wanted to make sure that the full spectrum of services that you can get on MTN, we can offer as well. So right from 2G all way to 5G, we offer.”
I questioned Collett about his thoughts on 5G and whether it has lived up to the hype.
“It definitely wasn’t as a big a deal that it should be, or as it’s made out to be,” he said. “I think there are a couple of reasons for that. The one is, it’s not pervasive enough, but let’s exclude that. You won’t notice the difference whether you’re on a 100Mbps connection or a 700Mbps connection, it’s milliseconds differential.
“People say I want a good connection at home, OK, congratulations. It’s good for your ego, but that’s about it. You’re not going to have any difference in the experience at home, you know with a 100Mbps connection versus a 700Mbps connection. I often get this question about required speed. If you’ve got one TV at home 20Mbps is more than enough. You can’t use that data. If you’ve got three or four TVs then 50Mbps. It’s exactly the same thing with LTE and 5G.
“If I do a speed test on 5G I’ll get 800Mbps. When am I going to use that? Never. I think that’s where the disconnect is with it,” Collett said.
“LTE is a fantastic technology. It’s super stable and there you’re getting up to 500Mbps as well. It’s certainly not a slow technology. The jump from 3G to 4G/LTE was massive. I think the top speed of 3G you could get was 5Mbps or 10Mbps. I can’t remember, but it wasn’t particularly high.
“LTE is massive in terms of that jump. But once you’re at that point, once you’re getting 100Mbps off LTE, you’re not going to notice whether you’re getting 500 or 700Mbps off 5G. I think that’s where the differential comes in.
“You can notice the latency difference. 5G is super low latency. If you’re on latency specific applications, you will notice it, but they’ve got to be very sensitive to latency and there’s nothing wrong with 4G’s latency. It’s super good as well. Outside vehicle automation and those things where every millisecond counts, I don’t think you’re going to notice it.
“I think 5G right now is a cool marketing tool more than a functional tool or functional differential,” Collett said.
This echoes what I and others have experienced with 5G — if you can find it.
The other factor affecting this is the availability of 5G capable devices. While originally reserved for expensive flagship devices, we’re now seeing it filter down to the ranks of upper mid-tier handsets such as the Vivo V27 5G and modestly positioned devices such as Samsung’s Galaxy A34 5G.
While 5G is now used a marketing tool to signify that a new device is one of the latest and greatest, as well as being future-proofed (though no-one talks about how long that future-proofing will last with work on 6G having already begun), the question that must be asked is whether a handset needs 5G to be considered a great device.
According to Cheng Li, the chief marketing officer of Huawei Consumer Business Group in the Middle East and Africa region, the answer is no.
At a briefing, Li was questioned about the lack of 5G on not only the Huawei P60 Pro but across the company’s mobile product line. He responded by saying: “We, Huawei, do not believe that 5G is equal to great phones. A great phone is a great phone.”
Huawei’s statement might come as a surprise considering that it was once the leading voice in the global 5G push. But things have changed since the US sanctioned the company.
It is estimated that by ripping Huawei out of global 5G infrastructure could cost the US and its allies up to $10bn and delay global 5G roll out, as well as result in governments and networks having to fork out more money to Huawei’s competitors.
If both a network and one of the world’s most well-known tech brands believe that 5G doesn’t equal a great device, or that it hasn’t lived up to the hype, does that mean that it is a failure?
I don’t think so, but I do believe that 5G was marketed incorrectly from the start and that it isn’t as big a jump for everyday life as we were lead to believe. Sure, you could potentially download your favourite streaming show to your phone faster than before, but is that really the best-use case that networks could come up with to sell the 5G idea to us?
5G and the faster speeds it brings coupled lower latency is necessary for things such as autonomous vehicles and robotics, but for those of us who don’t have access to that every day, 4G/LTE will serve just fine.
