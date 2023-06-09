Bang & Olufsen, a leader in the audio industry for almost a century, is known for its innovation, high-quality materials, craftsmanship, and timeless design. The new Beosound A5 portable speaker is no exception. Not only is the Beosound A5 beautiful, thanks to its use of soft organic materials and natural curves, but it’s also been designed in a modular fashion so that it can easily be repaired.
The speaker has a four-way driver setup with four digital amplifiers providing a combined 280W of power, which can fill large rooms with 360-degree sound. Comprising a 5.25-inch woofer, two 2-inch midrange, and one ¾ tweeter, the Beosound A5 packs big sound in an incredibly portable package. Bang & Olufsen integrated its Mozart platform into the new speaker, allowing you to pair two A5s to form a stereo pair or connect them to any other Mozart-enabled device for a room-filling audio experience. You can also create a multiroom experience by connecting your Beosound A5 to any compatible Bang & Olufsen speaker.
In future, you’ll be able to pair two Beosound A5s simply by placing them near each other.
From R26 999.
btgames.co.za
Image: Supplied
From R26 999.
btgames.co.za
• From the June edition of Wanted, 2023.