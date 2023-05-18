Sony ZV-E1.
Sony’s new ZV-E1 interchangeable-lens camera is designed for content creation. Hailed as the world’s smallest and lightest full-frame interchangeable-lens vlog camera, it’s positioned at the top of Sony’s ZV lineup. Making it even more capable is the fact that it features Sony’s E-mount system, which means that it can work with all E-mount lenses, including the G Master series.It has a full-frame back-illuminated CMOS Exmor R sensor with 15+ stops of latitude and high sensitivity, as well as a BIONZ XR image-processing engine that captures 4K 60p video (which can be up-graded to 4K 120p for slow-motion footage).

The ZV-E1 also has AI-based Real-time Recognition AF, a tenacious real-time tracking feature; 5-axis optical in-body image stabilisation; and dynamic active-mode stabilisation. The Cinematic Vlog Settings include S-Cinetone, which can create scenes that look like feature films. It comes with an Intel-ligent 3 Capsule Microphone with variable directivity, a vari-angle touch LCD screen, and stable smartphone connectivity via the Creators App.

R42 995.

ormsdirect.co.za

 From the May edition of Wanted, 2023.

