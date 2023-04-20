Leica D-Lux 7 “A Bathing Ape X Stash” Limited Edition
Street photography, streetwear, and street art converge in a unique, limited-edition compact camera by Leica. The Leica D-Lux 7 “A Bathing Ape X Stash” combines the signature ABC Camo look of Tokyo-based streetwear label Bape, the brand’s Ape Head insignia, and the distinctive wildstyle tag of US graffiti artist Stash. “When I started doing graffiti in the early 1980s, the term ‘street art’ didn’t exist. It was only later, when we emerged from the tunnels and train stations, that we became much more visible. Documenting my art through photography has always been part of my creativity,” says Stash, who points to the parallels between the art forms.
The Leica D-Lux 7 “A Bathing Ape X Stash” features the same technical specifications as the standard model. It includes a large Micro Four Thirds sensor, fast zoom lens with optical image stabilisation covering focal lengths from 24-75mm (35mm camera-equivalent), and an aperture range of f/1.7–2.8. As well as high-resolution photographs, the sensor deliv-ers 4K 30fps and full-HD 60fps videos. It comes with an additional carrying strap, camera pouch, and an auto lens cap.
R36 895.
digitalexperience.co.za
