The year might be 2023 and the iPod may be long gone, but that hasn’t prevented Sony from adding two new premium music players, the NW-ZX707 and the NW-A306, to its Walkman series family. The NW-ZX707 features extended battery life, Wi-Fi compatibility, and a 5-inch display, making it the perfect device for the music connoisseur who values style and portability. The device has been updated with fine-tuned capacitors, high-polymer capacitors, and a large 8mm coil that provides a balanced output and improved sound resolution.
Both the NW-ZX707 and the NW-A306 use Edge-AI and DSEE Ultimate to upscale compressed digital music files in real time, delivering a rich, well-rounded listening experience without sacrificing battery life. In line with Sony’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact, there’s no plastic in the packaging material.
The NW-ZX707 and NW-A306 will be available in selected countries in Asia Pacific.
sony-asia.com
The Goods
Elevate your listening experience with this Sony Walkman
This perfect device for the music connoisseur who values style and portability
Image: Sony Asia
The year might be 2023 and the iPod may be long gone, but that hasn’t prevented Sony from adding two new premium music players, the NW-ZX707 and the NW-A306, to its Walkman series family. The NW-ZX707 features extended battery life, Wi-Fi compatibility, and a 5-inch display, making it the perfect device for the music connoisseur who values style and portability. The device has been updated with fine-tuned capacitors, high-polymer capacitors, and a large 8mm coil that provides a balanced output and improved sound resolution.
Both the NW-ZX707 and the NW-A306 use Edge-AI and DSEE Ultimate to upscale compressed digital music files in real time, delivering a rich, well-rounded listening experience without sacrificing battery life. In line with Sony’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact, there’s no plastic in the packaging material.
The NW-ZX707 and NW-A306 will be available in selected countries in Asia Pacific.
sony-asia.com
You might also like...
All about that bass
Review | Sony's latest active noise-cancelling headphones, the WH-1000XM5
Make it memorable
• From the March edition of Wanted, 2023.