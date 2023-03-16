Prada is shaking up the fashion world with its Timecapsule NFT Collection and its monthly drops of limited-edition Timecapsule items, each associated with a unique serial number and accompanied by a gifted NFT.
The first solo NFT drop in 2019, which featured a one-of-a-kind shirt designed in collaboration with artist Cassius Hirst, was a follow-up to Prada’s collaboration with Adidas Originals and marked the brand’s expansion into the Web3 world. Now, Prada has launched “Prada Crypted”, a new community server on Discord where fashion enthusiasts, artists, and tech-savvy individuals can exchange ideas, connect, and be inspired. The community is intended to serve as a means of connecting the fashion world with the worlds of art, architecture, cinema, music, and Web3.
The brand’s most recent Timecapsule NFT comes with a physical bowling shirt designed in collaboration with artist Enzo Ragazzini. Prada Timecapsule NFTs are issued on the Ethereum blockchain and facilitated by the Aura Blockchain Consortium’s NFT Solution and technology, ensuring a secure and user-friendly experience.
If you enjoy pushing the boundaries of fashion and technology, Prada’s Timecapsule NFT Collection and Prada Crypted community are made for you.
prada.com
The Goods
Time travel with Prada's NFT timecapsule
If you enjoy pushing the boundaries of fashion and technology, the brand's Timecapsule NFT Collection and its Crypted community are made for you
Image: Supplied
Prada is shaking up the fashion world with its Timecapsule NFT Collection and its monthly drops of limited-edition Timecapsule items, each associated with a unique serial number and accompanied by a gifted NFT.
The first solo NFT drop in 2019, which featured a one-of-a-kind shirt designed in collaboration with artist Cassius Hirst, was a follow-up to Prada’s collaboration with Adidas Originals and marked the brand’s expansion into the Web3 world. Now, Prada has launched “Prada Crypted”, a new community server on Discord where fashion enthusiasts, artists, and tech-savvy individuals can exchange ideas, connect, and be inspired. The community is intended to serve as a means of connecting the fashion world with the worlds of art, architecture, cinema, music, and Web3.
The brand’s most recent Timecapsule NFT comes with a physical bowling shirt designed in collaboration with artist Enzo Ragazzini. Prada Timecapsule NFTs are issued on the Ethereum blockchain and facilitated by the Aura Blockchain Consortium’s NFT Solution and technology, ensuring a secure and user-friendly experience.
If you enjoy pushing the boundaries of fashion and technology, Prada’s Timecapsule NFT Collection and Prada Crypted community are made for you.
prada.com
You might also like...
Going back into time
Review | How We Feel app
Samsung Unpacked: everything you need to know
• From the March edition of Wanted, 2023.