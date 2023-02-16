We all spend a lot of time indoors, which means we’re often breathing in recycled air high in pollutants. This isn’t great for anyone, particularly for people with respiratory issues triggered by dust, smoke, fumes, animal fur, or perfume.
The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact is perfect for bedrooms or an office
I recently bought a Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact and it’s changed my life. One of the newest and most compact air purifiers in the Xiaomi lineup, the 4 Compact uses Xiaomi’s High Efficiency Filter as well as a conventional HEPA filter.
The High Efficiency Filter removes 99.97% of airborne particles as small as 0.1 micrometres and traps dust, particulate matter, pollen, pet dander, smoke, and even microplastics. The filtration rate is 99.97% for fine particles of up to 0.3 microns and up to 99.99% for particles as small as 0.1 microns. You can control the air purifier from the Xiaomi Mi Home app and via Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.
The 4 Compact is perfect for bedrooms or an office, but if that doesn’t quite do it for you, Xiaomi has a range in varying sizes.
R1 619, takealot.com
