If you’re looking for an immersive audiovisual entertainment experience, look no further than the newly released Hisense U80H Mini-LED ULED 8K TV.
The next-generation smart TV we reviewed is packed with innovative features and exhibits intensely rich depth and detail, with 33-million pixels for your viewing pleasure — four times more than a standard 4K TV.
Stunning visuals
The U80H TV has an 8K artificial intelligence upscaler, which achieves high picture quality with accurate details. Instead of simply duplicating pixels, the smart algorithm can analyse images and render suitable pixels to enhance image quality and accuracy.
In addition, Hisense’s Hi-View Engine Pro integrates a set of deep-learning algorithms to analyse images frame by frame and adjust pixels accurately — optimising for shadows and brightness.
Together, these tools achieve high: dynamic range, colour gamut, definition and motion fluency display.
U80H TV also features world-class Dolby Atmos technology to provide an ultra-rich listening experience
For improved brightness range, visibility of details and sharpness between bright and dark images, Hisense has used its Mini-LED Pro to optimise for more than 500 local dimming zones.
With the Quantum dot colour, the three primary colours are displayed more accurately than conventional LED TVs. The HDR10+ leverages dynamic metadata from each frame to adjust for colour, brightness and contrast parameters — making for a realistic-looking image.
World-class sound
Though it can connect to any speaker device, the U80H TV also features world-class Dolby Atmos technology to provide an ultra-rich listening experience.
Array of streaming services and entertainment
The U80H TV has built-in Android TV, which means you can choose from more than 400,000 movies and shows from across streaming services. The product sells itself as “the only way to experience IMAX-like signature picture, sound and scale in your home,” with IMAX Enhanced — which combines digitally remastered 4K HDR content and DTS audio technologies with best-in-class consumer electronics products and streaming platforms.
For entertainment modes, the device supports Game Mode PRO with eARC, ALLM, and VRR to minimise input lag, screen jitter and shaking.
For easy use, these modes and other functions are accessible through hands-free voice control, which allows you to use your voice to search, tune into, and control your TV and smart home devices.
Visit the Hisense website for more information about the Hisense U80H Mini-LED ULED 8K TV or to find your nearest stockist.
This article was paid for by Hisense.