If you’re looking for an immersive audiovisual entertainment experience, look no further than the newly released Hisense U80H Mini-LED ULED 8K TV.

The next-generation smart TV we reviewed is packed with innovative features and exhibits intensely rich depth and detail, with 33-million pixels for your viewing pleasure — four times more than a standard 4K TV.

Stunning visuals

The U80H TV has an 8K artificial intelligence upscaler, which achieves high picture quality with accurate details. Instead of simply duplicating pixels, the smart algorithm can analyse images and render suitable pixels to enhance image quality and accuracy.

In addition, Hisense’s Hi-View Engine Pro integrates a set of deep-learning algorithms to analyse images frame by frame and adjust pixels accurately — optimising for shadows and brightness.

Together, these tools achieve high: dynamic range, colour gamut, definition and motion fluency display.