TCL C735.
Image: Supplied

TV maker TCL, a new entrant to the local market, has brought along its phenomenal 98-inch, 4K, IMAX-enhanced QLED TV. The largest Google TV in the range with a 120Hz refresh rate is the C735.

It and the rest of the C-Series lineup feature Google TV and Google Voice Search. Complementing its IMAX Enhanced certification is Dolby Atmos, to unlock multi-dimensional audio; Dolby Vision IQ, to enhance the appearance of Dolby-exclusive content; and HDR10+.

There’s also a built-in light sensor to intelligently optimise content based on the brightness of the room. If 98-inches is a tad large for you there are also 55-, 65-, and 75-inch versions available that boast a 144Hz variable refresh rate, making them perfect for gaming. R79 999, tcl.com

