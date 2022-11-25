Backed by a combination of hardware and software features, including Xiaomi’s own advanced algorithms, the three major benefits of the Xiaomi 12T Pro's hi-tech 200MP camera set-up are unprecedented image clarity, excellent capabilities in lowlight conditions and quick focus.

Here are some of the other innovative photography and videography functions that make it a breeze to shoot crystal-clear, incredibly detailed photos and videos with the Xiaomi 12T Pro:

Xiaomi ProFocus: Whether you're looking to highlight the character of a scene, create an editorial look or focus on a subject for dramatic effect, ProFocus helps bring out the best photographer in you. It provides various composition options to draw out key elements in any scene.

Xiaomi ProCut: This feature not only generates different aspect ratios, but it can also identify two different people in a photo and crop the picture accurately into separate photos based on its intelligent aesthetic algorithm.

Xiaomi Ultra Burst: This feature also allows you to take up to 30 photos a second so you can capture that perfect somersault or get a pic of everyone actually looking at the camera.

Both the Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro offer the brand's Night Mode feature, so you can take bright and clean photos, even in extreme lowlight conditions. This means you'll have no more hassles getting the perfect shot when the sun is going down — or when load-shedding hits.

Long-lasting batteries and hyper-fast charging capabilities

They'll be no more checking the load-shedding schedule or searching for a random power outlet when you’re out painting the town red with the devices in the Xiaomi 12T series. Their long-lasting batteries allow you to enjoy up to 13.5 hours of screen time and, thanks to their 120W Hypercharge capabilities, all you need is 19 minutes to charge them up.

Mega content viewing

The Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro are equipped with a 120Hz CrystalRes Amoled display, giving you smoother motion and transitions. You'll get a mega viewing experience with 1220p resolution and more than 68-billion colours.