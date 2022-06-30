By now you’ve read all about Apple’s WWDC22 (Worldwide Developers Conference 2022) announcements on pretty much every news and tech site on the planet, and while there’s good reason to be excited about iOS 16, the new M2 chip, the redesigned MacBook Air and MacOS Ventura, it’s worth taking a step back from the hype and taking a look at the bigger picture and what it says about the future of the world’s most valuable company.

When Steve Jobs announced his resignation as Apple’s CEO there were many concerns that the company wouldn’t survive without him. By choosing Tim Cook — a man who for many years had been viewed by the public as the “supply-chain guy” — as his successor, Jobs had placed the future of his company in the hands of someone who would stabilise it after his death, which had more immediate importance than rampant innovation.

Unsurprisingly, this proved to be a wise decision, as Cook not only stabilised the company, but also led it to become the first US company to reach a $3-trillion valuation.