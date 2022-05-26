Trying to fall asleep in a new environment, whether it be on a plane or in a hotel suite, can be nigh on impossible. According to some studies, up to 62% of adults worldwide say they don’t sleep as well as they’d like, and over 20% of adults in the US and Canada have reported experiencing insomnia. If this sounds like you, you may want to take a look at the Bose Sleepbuds II. Despite the fact that they look like in-ear true wire-less buds, these are essentially wearable white-noise machines — unlike in-ear true wireless buds, they do not stream music or audio from your connected device. To use them, you need to download the Bose Sleep app, pair your Sleepbuds II, and then transfer the sounds that Bose has loaded on the app to your Sleepbuds II. The Sleepbuds II also have new anti-friction coating covers and an IPX4 rating, and provide up to 10 hours’ battery life on a single charge (the charging case provides an additional 30 hours’ usage).

R6 600, soundimports.co.za