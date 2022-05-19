One of the best parts of travelling is capturing the sights and preserving the memories. While you can use your smartphone camera to do this, I find that an actual camera does a far better job. Leica’s new M11 features a full-frame BSI CMOS sensor with exclusive triple-resolution sensor technology, expanded ISO range, dual memory, and longer battery life.

While it maintains the iconic look of Leica’s traditional M series, the design has been optimised for efficiency and ergonomics. If you’ve used an SL2 or Q2, you’ll find the menu structure familiar, but with the controls around the high-resolution touchscreen arranged in a new way. Another feature unique to the M11 is the deliberate omission of the base plate, a move that is meant to give you easy, direct access to the battery and SD card. The camera also boasts 64GB internal storage.

Available in a black finish (featuring a top plate of high-quality aluminium with a scratch-resistant coating) or a silver-chrome variant with a classic brass top plate.

R149 995, ormsdirect.co.za