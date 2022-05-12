For me, travelling is more akin to a jigsaw puzzle than anything else, at least when it comes to packing my “essential” tech and all the required charging bricks, cables, and adapters. While I have a few different tech organisers for travel, they’re all basically just bags or cases that have a few loops, or a storage sleeve, into which I toss all my cables and whatnot. It’s the tech accessory equivalent of over- packing your suitcase, hoping that you haven’t forgotten anything important, and then sitting on it to try to ensure that its overstuffed innards don’t spill out for all the world to see. It’s not great. That’s why I love the Orbitkey Nest. Not only does it look more stylish than any tech organiser I own, it’s also a hard-shell case (which is more protective than the usual soft variants) and has more storage options than you’d expect. Movable dividers let you customise compartments to suit your needs, and the lid has a wireless charger embedded in it. You won’t be able to use it as a power bank, but there’s something to be said for the convenience of having a wireless charger with you. Available in Ash or Black. R1 999,

