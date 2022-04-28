Samsung's "The Freestyle".
Image: Supplied

Samsung is known for its industry-leading products, and The Freestyle is no exception. Unveiled at CES 2022, The Freestyle is a portable projector that is also a smart speaker and an ambient light. Unlike traditional, boxy projectors, The Freestyle has a spotlight design and weighs only 830g, making it far more portable than it appears in pictures. Thanks to a versatile cradle that’s capable of rotating up to 180°, you can watch high-quality (1080p) video anywhere — on tables, floors, walls, or even ceilings — without relying on a separate screen. It comes with full auto-key-stone and auto-levelling features that adjust the screen to any surface at any angle. There’s also an auto-focus feature that allows The Freestyle to display a crystal-clear image up to 100 inches in size. Perfect for watching movies, showcasing artwork, or staging your very own fashion show with vibey, energetic lighting, The Freestyle is a unique intersection between technology and culture.

R14 999, samsung.com/za 

 From the April edition of Wanted, 2022.

