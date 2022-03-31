The one word that truly describes Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay H95 headphones is “sumptuous”. These over-ear headphones both look and sound the part. Created in celebration of the company’s 95th anniversary, they promise “a perfect balance between aesthetics and performance”. The luxe experience begins even before you put them on. It’s clear that no compromises have been made with these headphones, housed in a metal case. The sense of handcrafted luxury continues with the understated and refined design of the headphones themselves, a blend of superbly crafted metal and lusciously soft hide. Beneath the haute exterior, you’ll find two 40mm titanium drivers, Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, and up to 38 hours’ playback on a single charge. Perfect for long journeys, the H95 is also foldable for easier storage. Available in a range of colours, including the new Nordic Ice colourway, they are without a doubt the Brioni of audio.

From R15 999, bang-olufsen.com/en/za