CES (Consumer Electronics Show) has traditionally been one of the most influential tech showcases of the year, often debuting exciting new tech and defining future trends.

Having moved online in 2021, the Consumer Technology Association (the company that owns and produces CES) proudly declared that CES would be returning in 2022 as an in-person event. Thanks to the omicron coronavirus variant, things quickly fell apart, with some of the biggest brands in the world, as well as some of the biggest media publications, pulling out of having a physical presence at the show, opting for an online presence instead.

Despite this, CES 2022 proved to be one of the most interesting and exciting in years.

Here are some of our favourite products unveiled at the event:

The Freestyle

Samsung had a lot to show the world, but this spotlight-styled projector was arguably one of the highlights.

Billed as an “all-new portable screen and entertainment device”, The Freestyle is a combination speaker, projector and ambient light targeted at Gen Z and millennial consumers.

While I do fall into that category, I’d hate for any company’s market research to be that good that they’ve hooked me this easily.

The Freestyle comes with a 180° cradle stand, weighs less than 1kg, has a 1080p resolution that can project up to 100 inches with up to 550 lumens of brightness. Making it even better is the fact that it’s compatible with external batteries that support USB-PD and 50W/20V output or above, making it perfect to take with you on a weekend away or for an outdoor movie marathon.

There is also a plethora of accessories, including a waterproof case and a USB-C portable battery.

Local pricing and availability has not yet been confirmed.

$899. samsung.com