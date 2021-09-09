MODULAR SPEAKERS

Beosound Shape

Having a great audio setup at home is a must, but most truly impressive audio setups have ugly wires or stand out (in the wrong way) and don’t fit in with your decor. This is where the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Shape comes in.Bang & Olufsen is a company that to my mind is synonymous with design-orientated electronics that fuse the best of art and technol-ogy, and the Beosound Shape is no exception. A wall-mounted modular speaker system, the Beosound Shape can grow and evolve according to your needs. Starting with as few as six tiles, the Beosound Shape is flexible in configura-tion, covers, colours, and even sound per-formance. Depending on your needs you can rearrange the tiles — or add new ones — to boost acoustic-dampen-ing properties or sound performance, and if you want more sound, simply add more tiles.Thanks to patented technology called “band on the wall”, you don’t need to be seated or standing directly in front of the speakers to experience an unparalleled listen-ing experience.

Beosound Shape is part of Bang & Olufsen’s home speaker collection, can seamlessly connect into one multi-room audio system, and is compatible with Chro-mecast, Apple AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth.

From R79 999,

bang-olufsen.com

PHONE

Z Fold 3 5G

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is the company’s latest iteration of the popular productivity-focused foldable phone. Featuring a new matte design, the Z Fold 3 5G is a refined, elegant smartphone with standout features. Not only is it water resistant with an IPX8 rating, it also boasts Samsung’s new Armor Aluminium frame and Gorilla Glass Victus, which is 50% stronger than Gorilla Glass 6. Refining the specifications and design of its predecessor, the Z Fold 3 5G has a 6.2-inch outer display and 7.6-inch main display — each with a 120Hz display. It also has eco-square technology to make the display 29% brighter, an under-display camera (UDC) on the main display, and a triple camera setup on the back covered with “Super Clear Glass” with Gorilla Glass with DX. The foldable also features Dolby Atmos and stereo speakers, is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888, and is now S-Pen compatible. If you’re into drawing or even just signing docu-ments on the go, then you’re going to want to get either the S Pen Pro or the S Pen Fold Edition. This is a phone that is more than the sum of its parts. With the inclusion of the S Pen, it’s moving beyond being a mere smartphone and becoming a truly powerful canvas to help you create and realise your potential no matter where you are.

Pre-order 1 September, from R37 999,

samsung.com/za

TV

The Frame

I remember standing in an exhibition space next to the Louvre in Paris in 2017, surrounded by the world’s tech media. Having just witnessed Samsung unveil The Frame TV, I was baffled by how this impressive piece of technology made me look at a commonplace item in such a different light, trying to determine which artworks were paintings and which were TVs.Fast forward to 2021 and Samsung’s The Frame is still the industry leader when it comes to seamlessly integrating your TV — and other electronics — into your home and making them more like works of art. A range of bezel frames, which click together magnetically, are available to make sure your TV enhances the decor of any room. When not in use, The Frame — which can be mounted on a wall, or perched on a stand — creates over 1-billion shades of 100% accurate colour on its 4K QLED display to show realistic-looking artwork when your TV is in Art Mode. The on-device Art Store gives you access to over 1 400 works of art from around the world, or you can send your own images to the TV. When you’re not in the room, Art Mode turns off thanks to the use of motion-sensing technology.The Frame is also Apple AirPlay 2 and Samsung SmartThings compatible, works with Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant, has SpaceFit Sound technology, and a whole lot more.

From R26 999,

shop.samsung.com/zamodular

PLAY

Lego Art World Map

The Lego Art World Map is a new take on the classic wall map. It is the largest Lego set to date, with a total of 11 695 pieces, 40 canvas wall decor plates, a brick-built frame, two hanging elements and a tile tool. It measures over 65cm high and 104cm wide, and is a new way to show your love of travel or cartography.Use the included inspiration to create a map, customise the oceans with bathymetric mapping-inspired styling, track your travels with Lego’s take on push pins, or focus in on one of three parts of the world to highlight your home country. Making it even more interactive is an included QR code that brings you a custom soundtrack to listen to while you build.The Lego Art World Map is the perfect immersive, low-tech building experience to help you relax and remi-nisce about past trips, or plan new travel adventures.

R4 999,

greatyellowbrick.co.za