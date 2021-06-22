2. MIC

Have you ever opened YouTube, seen a thumbnail of a video that looks really good, clicked “play” and then discovered that it has awful audio?

Or maybe you’ve jumped onto a Zoom call and, no matter what you do, you cannot hear what the speaker is saying? Yeah, that’s happened more times than I care to remember.

Fifine’s K690 microphone is the perfect solution to all of that.

Because it’s a USB mic, there’s no need to connect it to external power and there’s no additional software to download. Just plug it in and you’re on your way to sounding like you do voiceovers for a living. The mic has four different pickup patterns, output gain controls, a three-capsule microphone with zero-latency, a mute button, and a heavy-duty 360° adjustable desktop stand.

• Fifine’s K690 microphone, R1 976, available from takealot.com or syntech.co.za