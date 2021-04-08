1. SENNHEISER MOMENTUM 3 HEADPHONES

I love portable speakers because there are few things better than sharing music with your friends. But for those times when I want to lose myself in the moment, Sennheiser’s Momentum 3s are everything I could hope for. Comfort­able enough that I can wear them for hours on end, these over-ear headphones work wirelessly or via a 3.5mm cable and pack next-level intelligence, such as the scarily good auto on/off function, into a minimalist, industrial design that continues to deliver the audio excellence for which the brand is known.

If you really do need to talk to someone instead of weeping for joy while listening to your favourite song, simply toggle the noise-cancellation switch to off or transparency mode or use the Android- and iOS-compatible app to set your own unique audio experience.