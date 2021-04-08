1. SENNHEISER MOMENTUM 3 HEADPHONES
I love portable speakers because there are few things better than sharing music with your friends. But for those times when I want to lose myself in the moment, Sennheiser’s Momentum 3s are everything I could hope for. Comfortable enough that I can wear them for hours on end, these over-ear headphones work wirelessly or via a 3.5mm cable and pack next-level intelligence, such as the scarily good auto on/off function, into a minimalist, industrial design that continues to deliver the audio excellence for which the brand is known.
If you really do need to talk to someone instead of weeping for joy while listening to your favourite song, simply toggle the noise-cancellation switch to off or transparency mode or use the Android- and iOS-compatible app to set your own unique audio experience.
• Sennheiser Momentum 3, from R8,145, takealot.com.
2. SONOS ROAM SPEAKERS
Subscribing to no fewer than four music-streaming services implies either a deep love for music or laziness for not cancelling at least two of those services. I choose to believe it’s love.
The real problem is that every speaker I own focuses more on being smart than on producing great audio. There’s also the problem of their needing to be connected to a power source, which makes portability non-existent. Not only is the new Sonos Roam ultra-portable and packed with impressively intelligent features like the ability to switch music to the nearest speaker on my system, it can also automatically switch from Wi-Fi to Bluetooth when I leave the house. With a 10-hour battery life and an IP67 rating, the Roam has more stamina and sweat resistance than my anti-perspirant in the middle of summer.
• Available from 20 April 2021, Sonos Roam, R3,999, sonos.co.za.
3. SONY A8H TV
Remember the Game of Thrones episode that everyone and their neighbour complained was too dark to watch on their brand new 4K TVs? There was nothing wrong with the episode, it’s the TV that was the issue.
Having departed the country many years ago, Sony’s much lauded TVs have returned with the same fervour that I thought I’d develop for home workouts.
Featuring an endless range of connectivity including Apple AirPlay, the A8H packs a 4K Processor X1 Processor and Triluminos display with the kind of viewing angles that mean even when you’re 2m apart, you won’t miss a thing. Add in support for both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, plus Ambient Optimisation and you have a TV that will make you never want to leave the house again because there’s no way real life could look as good, could it?
• Sony A8H, R59,999, hificorp.co.za.
4. iPad AIR 4TH GENERATION
Sporting a new design,10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, A14 Bionic chipset, USB-C port, second-generation Apple Pencil support, and an all-new Touch ID, the new iPad Air is a wolf in sheep’s clothing that excels at productivity and entertainment.
iPadOS elevates the experience with its integrated keyboard and mouse support and the ability to use Apple’s new wireless screen-mirroring capability, Sidecar.
If you never believed the lofty claim that tablets could one day replace laptops, this tablet will change your mind.
• iPad Air 4th Generation, from R11,499, istore.co.za.
• From the April edition of Wanted, 2021.