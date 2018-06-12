Andre, the former frontman for rock band Ashtray Electric, studied biochemistry before joining forces with his father Schalk Pienaar, a chemical engineer with more than 40 years' experience in the distilling business. Their vision to create an innovative spirit collection is now core to one of Cape Town’s most niche and respected craft distilleries.

“I realised that with Pienaar & Son I could be creative with my recipes and scientific with the resulting product,” says Andre, the son in the distiller’s moniker.

“It was important for us that the base of the gin is historically traditional, but there’s a very modern and fresh note that comes through with the surprising and complex sage and orange combination,” he says.

This approach is mirrored in Trenery’s take on menswear, providing the urban gentleman with expertly tailored garments that both reflect the modern mood and give a nod to tradition.

“We are honoured to have partnered with Pienaar & Son for the Trenery Guild,” says Trenery head designer Jane Grimme.

“Their vision really speaks to a sartorial heritage, where skills are passed down from one generation to the next. We share the same affinity for timeless style and quality.”