After spending a decade in the fashion industry, it was perfumier Marie Aoun’s passion for gardening that led her to discover a love of botanicals and natural perfume. Marie trained with Dominique Dubrana of La Via del Profumo, a natural perfumery she admires in Italy, learning the intricate and precise craft of creating scents naturally.

It is this tireless creative pursuit of quality and perfection that makes Marie a clear collaborator for the Trenery Guild. Working hard to create her exclusive ranges, her products are made with ethically sourced ingredients from farmers that abide by the best practices of sustainable farming.

“The way you build perfumes naturally is very different. With synthetic perfumes, you can have up to 300 ingredients because you have the ability to isolate each individual element of the scent. Natural perfumery is akin to alchemy; there’s a definitive art to the blending in pursuit of the metaphorical gold,” says Marie.

