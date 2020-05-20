At the time of writing, there were a staggering 3,582,469 confirmed Covid-19 cases worldwide. Besides perhaps Bill Gates and his enthusiasts, who would’ve thought we’d end up here? The world as we know it is turned on its head, with almost every industry being infected by the novel coronavirus.

Economically and socially, the immediate outlook may appear grim, but not all hope is lost. If nothing else, crises of these proportions highlight the fortitude of communities who rally together in solidarity. And it’s luxury brands that have shown they are ready to lend a helping hand.

Whether it’s all for the tax breaks or they are in fact doing things for the right reason, here’s a highlights package of some of their large-scale (and in some cases, not so obvious) acts of Covid-19 goodwill. No surprise that much of the relief is targeted at Europe — and decimated Italy especially — given that most of these brands are based on that continent.