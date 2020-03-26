In a similar vein, French luxury group Kering – Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen – has undertaken to produce more than one million masks and 50,000 medical overalls in Italy, via Gucci. France-based Yves Saint Laurent and Balenciaga will follow suit, subject to getting the go-ahead from local medical authorities.

Joining the fight against the coronavirus, Prada – which has already donated complete intensive care units to hospitals in Milan – has committed to donating 110,000 masks and 80,000 medical overalls. The Italian luxury brand will produce them in house at its Montone factory and aims to deliver them on April 6.

Tech giants Apple, Facebook and Tesla have also undertaken to help those in need during the Covid-19 crisis in US and Europe. Apple has pledged to donate “millions of surgical masks”, Facebook has pledged 750,000 masks, while working on raising more donations, and Tesla has pledged 250,000 N95 masks, as well as dedicating resources to make ventilators for hospitals.

It is laudable - and uplifting - that these brands which, in the ordinary course of things, cater only to the upper echelons of the moneyed classes have taken it upon themselves to use their resources to help those affected by the pandemic. One can only hope that major South African brands will emulate them and apply their money and their minds to social good.

• Additional reporting by Wanted reporter.