In 1854, a man named Louis Vuitton launched his eponymous store on the Rue des Capucines in Paris. Fast-forward 165 years – and a growing portfolio boasting $39.3b brand value – the behemoth has solidified its spot as the most valuable luxury brand in the world. You don’t get to hold that honour without staying relevant and constantly reinventing the game. From bags to fragrances, the brand has consistently upped its ante, involving big-name artists to reinvent some of its most iconic pieces – most recently, the Capucines bag (named after the Parisian street).

Launched six years ago, the versatile bag has become a contemporary classic, much adored by fashionistas the world over. This month saw the launch of the Artycapuines Collection – another groundbreaking collaboration from Louis Vuitton. According to a Louis Vuitton press release, the house gave six artists from around the globe carte blanche to redesign the bag. Sam Falls, Urs Fischer, Alex Israel, Tschabalala Self, Jonas Wood and South Africa’s very own Nicholas Hlobo were given no guidelines other than to repurpose it and innovate using their signature styles … a blank canvas, if you will.

In conversation with How To Spend It, Michael Burke, the house’s chairperson and CEO, explains: “Consumer expectation now is for interesting, contemporary, relevant creativity.” Opening up collaborations with artists is one way the brand aims to appeal to consumers’ emotional side – making an object more than just a utility vessel, giving it a story, making it art … or whatever you want it to be.

WATCH | Louis Vuitton Artycapucines Collection: