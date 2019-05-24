But it’s the eyes — catlike, hazel-coloured, lids smeared with an iridescent glow — that hold you. She has an unnervingly direct gaze, which, combined with her easy candour, and that crazy Cupid’s bow, has a hypnotic effect.

“I’m a control freak,” she says, lightly squeezing my shoulder for emphasis, as she describes a fitting session in the studio. When asked if LVMH were comfortable with the new flexibility she has brought to the maison, she smoulders: “Mr Arnault isn’t stupid.” She may epitomise the laid-back humour of the Caribbean island on which she grew up, but don’t confuse that with complacency. Rihanna works to no one’s schedule but her own.

Actually, the collection is pretty good. For starters, it’s blessedly absent of logos. It’s grown up and womanly, with a femininity undercut with tougher, more masculine looks (later, British Vogue editor Edward Enninful becomes her first male client when he buys a reversible parka in beige and oily black). But whether or not this Fenty finds commercial favour is less important. This is just the first release.

“I’m designing what I want to wear, for when I want to wear it,” she says of the brand’s roll out, which will see clothes distributed in “drops”, like a cult streetwear brand, and sold direct via the website.

There will be no shows. Not unlike singles on an album, each release will represent completely different attitudes. Today, Riri wants a shirt dress. But next month, she might want a string vest, such as she might wear on holiday. Or an omelette gown, like the spectacular Guo Pei number she wore to the Met Gala in 2015.

If a brand is built on its DNA, Fenty’s defining characteristic will be its changing aesthetic. It will be as mercurial and unexpected as Rihanna is herself. “I don’t want to go to a show and then wait for six months to buy a look in a shop,” she says of dispensing with the business model on which most brands under LVMH have traditionally been dependent. “With Fenty, you see it, you wear it. I’m too greedy to wait.”

Now 31, with more than 71m Instagram followers to her name, Rihanna became one of fashion’s most powerful influencers the day she invited us to stand under her umbrella in 2008. But while some celebrities know how to work — and sell — a dress, her arrival at LVMH has the potential for real disruption.

She first worked with the group when she starred in a campaign for Dior, for whom she later designed a capsule of eyewear. When Kering sold Puma, she brought the label to Arnault. In 2017, she launched Fenty Beauty, an inclusive cosmetic line that now offers make up for 46 shades of skin tone. That generated more than $500m in retail sales in its first year.

