Luanne Gaby echoes this. For her, a trip to Paris and a stop at Chanel on the Rue Cambon was a nightmare, full of jostling tourists. As luck would have it, when she returned to South Africa she spied the Chanel pants she was after in The Changing Room email and went to the store the next day to pick them up. It was a painless experience, and — at a 40% discount — pretty profitable, too.

The Changing Room, owned by Toni Tamaris, is one of a handful of South African resale and consignment stores. They all offer something different. Tamaris, the daughter of fashion doyenne Shirley Tamaris (the founder and owner of the Callaghan boutiques) has an innate eye for luxury. She spent her formative years trawling the Paris shows with her parents and can whiff out a cashmere count from across the room. She also has an edgy sense of style, taking in McQueen studded boots, Tory Burch pumps, Hermès breeches, and more. For her, it’s not just about the label: it’s about the essence of style, and this comes through in her offering.

“When I started The Changing Room five years ago, I saw there was nothing else like it in South Africa,” she says. “Yes, we have the bricks and mortar store in Cavendish, but it’s the online presence that really sets us apart.” The site, set up in the Net-A-Porter template, is updated daily, and weekly emails and Insta-stories highlight new arrivals. “Online allows customers from all over the country to buy and gives us authority for those looking to sell,” Tamaris says. “You would never believe the pieces I get sent — who knew there was so much Lanvin in Mpumalanga?”

SELL OUTS

But who is selling? According to Luke Calitz, the owner of online retailer Luxity, there are three types of customers: the very rich; the not-so-poor, not-so-rich (who spend up to R20 000 every couple of months); and the not-so-rich-at-all. This latter tier is made of “secretaries and women who can’t really afford status labels,” Calitz says. “They buy on lay-by and sell just as easily as they buy.”