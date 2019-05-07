It’s not surprising that the Met Gala overshadows all other events on the sartorial calendar. The aim of the New York gathering, organised by its goddess Anna Wintour, is to fetishise and honour couture, so you’d expect the festooning, the fine fabrics, the flouncing fashionistas. But, with this year’s theme “Camp”, we were reminded just how far a little fun goes to lifting both one’s spirits – and clothing game.

The meeting of drag queens and the red carpet was a same-sex marriage made in heaven. And it puts paid to snore-worthy gigs like the Academy Awards (another fishtail dress – how original). Instead, we were treated to a blinding array of sequins, death-defying headgear and false eyelashes that made for much Instagram merriment and post-function chatter.

The Wanted team were thrilled to see Lady Gaga’s four changes of outrageous outfits and imagine that’s the only way she could possibly have upped her game on an eve when everyone else was pretty much sporting items which, for her, would pass for “casual daywear”.