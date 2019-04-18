H&M, which has collaborated with some big-name designers in the past – Karl Lagerfeld, Balmain, Kenzo, Erdem Moschino, to name a few – announced its partnership with Palesa Mokubung’s label Mantsho on Tuesday. This is its first collaboration with an African designer.

Mantsho, which means “black is beautiful” in Sotho, was established in 2004. The label had already been showing on the international stage but this collaboration with H&M will see it become available to wider audience worldwide.

The Mantsho collection, which is due to be launched on August 15, will be in all 26 South African stores, as well as in 61 flagship stores globally, including in Europe, Latin America and the US. The collection will also be available online.