Then there were fabrics raided from menswear: striped shirts and cardigans that were pulled over coloured stockings and tights, nicked improvisations from the boyfriend’s wardrobe. And not least the industrial bits and pieces promoted from mechanical function to arresting form: big buttons and especially those front-and-centre zips.

What Quant and Plunket Greene were selling (and without any compromise when they went wholesale) was a whole new life-look. It was harder work selling in the US. When Quant and Plunket Greene took the brand to New York in 1960 they were greeted by bemused buyers and journalists uncomfortably shaken out of stereotypes of those comically buttoned up ta-ta and toodle-oo Brits. “They thought we were from a different planet,” Quant wrote, though before too long JC Penney was buying.

In Britain, too, it took a while to digest the look. Hearing people complaining about the ascending hemlines of “Modern Youth”, Quant and Plunket Greene took to calling their style that. And as Quant often says, stock sailed out of the shops because so much of the demand was coming from the irrepressible exuberance of the kids.

So they played to it. The window displays at Bazaar were treated like student shows at Goldsmiths: upside down suspended photographers, a lobster on a gold leash (not so great, pong-wise, for the next day’s racks). The shops became places of social encounter; daytime clubs, filled with jazz and pop. And the mannequins were nothing like the usual generic stock-in-trade: instead, specially designed high cheekbones and endless legs frozen in dance.

Likewise the living models; girls chosen because they might, if you were lucky, have been seen on the street. Bye-bye debutantes. Twiggy really wasn’t Coming Out — nor was Jean “The Shrimp” Shrimpton, or Grace Coddington, Celia Hammond or Sue Murray, especially not when shot by photographers such as John Cowan, Tony Armstrong-Jones, Terence Donovan and David Bailey, who despised formal posing and were busy exploding the boundary between reportage and fashion. The Shrimp and Co were beautiful precisely because they didn’t seem like models at all; they were actual women. Add a dash of idealism — the black model Kellie Wilson standing amid a group of Chelsea Pensioners as an advert for the Campaign Against Racial Discrimination — and you pretty much had hearts as well as wallets.

It’s tempting to think of the square-off between couture and Quant (though in different universes) as a duel between classicism and theatricality — impassive statuary against raw panels of colour. Quant self-consciously borrowed from both theatre and painting. In an interesting extended BBC interview with Michael Barratt in 1985 she spoke about conceiving faces as canvases on which persona could be painted, a kind of auto-portrayal in cosmetics. Lipstick went from being the red slash, to near invisibility, the better to highlight the theatre of the eyes: extreme mascara and a rainbow spectrum of eyeshadow.

Peak Quant, though not the business, was nonetheless quite shortlived. She herself is candid about fashion, meaning the Next Thing, and about never wanting to be stuck in a style rut. But what did come next wasn’t just a matter of hemlines changing direction. The grab-bag historicism, the frogging and epaulettes, the lengths of trailing velvet and damask; the Morticia lipstick, the shoulder-length waterfall of curls primed for tossing; not to mention the flower-power ethno-cladding; all those Thea Porter kaftans, Nehru tapestry jackets (I had several myself); Barbara Hulanicki gypsy floor-length creations that made Quant’s zippy ankle, Chelsea and knee-high boots immediately redundant; the whole wafty-drifty, asphyxia-by-patchouli thing, was, for some of us, a regressive lie-down on memory lane’s easeful sofa, trapped in the drone of George’s sitar.

So when the V&A opens its brilliant, overdue show based on Quant treasures in their collection, I won’t be budgeting much time for the stuff of the 1970s. On the other hand you might find me rooted to the spot come chucking-out time, lost in dollybird visions of PVC raincoats, Terylene tunics and, oh yes, that high-collared, ultra-mini with a zip right down the front, the unforgettable Banana Split.

MARY QUANT: A LIFE IN MINIS

1934: Born in London

1950: Enrols at Goldsmiths College of Art (to study illustration) where she meets her future husband and business partner, the aristocratic Alexander Plunket Greene, cousin of the Duke of Bedford and Bertrand Russell

1953: Graduates with a diploma in art education and begins apprenticeship at milliner Erik of Brook Street 1955. That same year, and with £5,000 he inherited for his 21st birthday, Plunket Greene opens a fashion boutique, Bazaar, at 138a King’s Road, London, along with entrepreneur Archie McNair. Quant is the buyer and later begins to sell her own designs

1957: Marries Plunket Greene and opens a second Bazaar store in Knightsbridge, designed by the retailer and restaurateur Terence Conran (a school friend of Plunket Greene’s in the 1940s). Quant later designs the staff uniforms for his furniture store Habitat