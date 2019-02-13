High visibility is essential — be the rescue beacon:
Puffer jacket, R3 099, Superdry; parka, R5 399, Calvin Klein Jeans; Givenchy sunglasses, R5 800, Safilo.
Knit jersey, R3 899; parka, R5 599; denim jeans, R7 599, all Diesel; Tommy Hilfiger sunglasses, R2 300, Safilo.
Acid rain deluge? No problem, we’ve got you covered ...
Knit jersey, R13 800; bomber jacket, R25 450; trousers, R12 500; backpack, R22 300; cross-body bag, R26 500; trainers, R13 600, all Prada.
Roberto Cavalli T-shirt, R4 790; Versus jacket, R19 900; Moschino trousers, R11 490; Versus sneakers, R7 490, all Hydraulics
Get ready to run (from the zombies):
Sweatshirt, R10 840; bomber jacket, R15 290; sweatpants, R21 980; beanie, R4 300; backpack, R19 160, all Ermenegildo Zegna.
Knit jersey, R15 200; trousers, R18 700; parka, R39 100; beanie, R4 000 all Gucci; sneakers, R4 999, Diesel.
STOCKISTS
- Breitling
- Calvin Klein Jeans 021-418-1185
- Diesel 011-783-0882
- Dolce & Gabbana 011-326-7808
- Ermenegildo Zegna 011-326-7767
- G-Star Raw 011-784-0321
- Gucci 011-326-7928
- Hydraulics 011-884-8538
- Louis Vuitton 011-784-9854
- Prada 011-326-7517
- Safilo 011-548-9600
- Superdry 011-784-0496
- From the February edition of Wanted 2019.