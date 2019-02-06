UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL: LAURA MERCIER
Celeb makeup-artist Laura Mercier founded her eponymous beauty range in 1996. Makeup-artist Erik van Hulten is a dedicated collaborator with the much-loved label. He tells us why.
Why has the brand been such a hit? Laura Mercier has done incredibly well at creating innovative products: her primers, tinted moisturisers, and translucent powders are enduring bestsellers. Three Laura Mercier essentials? 1. The primer. This helps keep foundation looking fresh all day. 2. The secret camouflage: it hides any imperfections 3. The translucent powder. This classic will set makeup, mattify skin, and is available in a new glow formula. Favourite Laura Mercier product? I love the Caviar Stick eye colours. They are easy to use, versatile, and great fun. Laura Mercier Caviar Stick in Jungle, R595; Laura Mercier Secret Concealer in 30, R575; Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder Glow in Translucent, R945, all available at Skins.
SLICK SILK
Jazz up your outfit with Prada’s new collection of foulards and scarves. The silk accessories feature bold, emblematic patterns referenced from the brand’s archive and recent runway collections.
2019’S COLOUR OF THE YEAR
The colour-matching experts at Pantone reckon the hue of the year is Living Coral. Stay on trend by adding a dash of this sunset-infused shade (it’s got both a strong orange undertone and hint of pink) to your world.
POP YOUR CHERRY
Urban Decay’s new palette is a mix of matte and shimmery pinks. We suggest using the raspberry shade, Young Love, as a wash over your eyelids. Urban Decay Naked Cherry Eyeshadow Palette, R875.
NAME TO KNOW
Olivia Kennaway, former designer of Lalesso, is back with an all-new fashion brand, Asha: Eleven. The brand has ethical and sustainable values at its core, and her designs feature 100% natural, recycled and up-cycled materials and textiles. Expect vibrant prints on dresses, kimonos, jumpsuits, and swimwear.
MATCH FIXING
We love a bit (read: a lot) of customisable beauty and Dior’s Capture Youth mix-and-match regime is exactly that. It now includes the Intense Rescue serum, which is packed with lipid and antioxidant power, and repairs the skin barrier for stress-free, hydrated skin. You can choose to combine the serum with the Age- Delay Advanced Crème or apply it alone as an intense concentrate. The range also includes a resurfacing lotion and age-fighting eye treatment. Dior Capture Youth Intense Rescue The Age-Defying Revitalizing Oil Serum, 30ml, R1 685.