UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL: LAURA MERCIER

Celeb makeup-artist Laura Mercier founded her eponymous beauty range in 1996. Makeup-artist Erik van Hulten is a dedicated collaborator with the much-loved label. He tells us why.

Why has the brand been such a hit? Laura Mercier has done incredibly well at creating innovative products: her primers, tinted moisturisers, and translucent powders are enduring bestsellers. Three Laura Mercier essentials? 1. The primer. This helps keep foundation looking fresh all day. 2. The secret camouflage: it hides any imperfections 3. The translucent powder. This classic will set makeup, mattify skin, and is available in a new glow formula. Favourite Laura Mercier product? I love the Caviar Stick eye colours. They are easy to use, versatile, and great fun. Laura Mercier Caviar Stick in Jungle, R595; Laura Mercier Secret Concealer in 30, R575; Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder Glow in Translucent, R945, all available at Skins.