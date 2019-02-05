Pigs are highly intelligent creatures but they can be misjudged as being lazy due to their love of revelling in the good stuff; just ask the most famous pig of them all, Miss Piggy, how easy it is to be misunderstood. Pigs can happily spend hours on end taking a long bubble bath, shopping up a storm or dallying over an incredible spread of rich foods, while more important issues go unaddressed.

Considering that China accounts for almost a third of luxury-goods sales, it’s no surprise that big brands are incorporating the Chinese lunar calendar into their designs. Whether you plan to celebrate or not, here are some of our favourite piggy pieces from luxury brands that are too cute to pass up at the market.

Happy piggy new year to all, oink!