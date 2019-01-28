Clare Waight Keller does enchant at Givenchy — although hers is a kind of technical bewitchment. Her “bleached canvas” set was a wall of white — she wanted only the couturier’s skills to provide the pizzazz. And did they. Each look started with the waist — be it the seam on a structured lace jacket, the curves of a red latex bodysuit worn under a full-skirted gown, or the fine-boning of a bodice in acid yellow. The details were exquisite, while the silhouettes — both rigorous and voluminous — were delivered with near puritanical control. It looked fresh and modern, and light. Waight Keller’s tailoring is as sharp as a pin. And these clothes were totally killer.

Couture may furnish the incomparably privileged, but it does have a part to play within the broader culture. There were several red-carpet stylists at Givenchy: no doubt hoping to make the right awards season acquisition. Most of us will only come to know many of the looks shown this week when they see them on the actresses, singers and public servants who choose to wear them.

Givenchy’s most notable couture patron right now is the Duchess of Sussex, who has worn Waight Keller’s couture looks on several occasions since her wedding, and has thus transformed the brand’s reputation. Likewise Beyoncé and Lady Gaga, who often wear couture for their public engagements and performances. Lady Gaga upstaged almost everyone at the Golden Globes in January when she wore a custom-made periwinkle gown by Valentino. It was the kind of sumptuous fantasy dress that has made its creator Pierpaolo Piccioli fashion’s current favourite.

Piccioli embraces the dream of couture, he understands the power of the narrative, and he delivers magical, tear-pricking collections. His massive skirts for SS19 couture were so capacious and fanciful they could conceivably provide a shelter from Brexit. But this season Piccioli was not satisfied to simply make breathtaking clothes. He wanted to shift his perspective.

WATCH | Valentino Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019: