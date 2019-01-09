Incorporate more suits into your 2019 wardrobe. Suit by Alexander McQueen.
Image: Getty Images / Peter White

CLOSET KEEPERS

THE SUIT

The suit, in its various iterations, is definitely here to stay. Be it in bright colours, stripes, checks or even white trousers and jackets, it is a must-have in your wardrobe. Whether you wear the jacket with a long skirt or the trousers with a printed T-shirt, the suit is a worthwhile, versatile investment.

Elie Saab.
Image: Getty Images / Peter White
Victoria Beckham.
Image: Getty Images / Tristan Fewings

MINI BAGS

Mini bags, no matter how impractical they might seem, add an instant touch of chic to any outfit. You don’t have to go quite as tiny as the Jacquemus mini, but for heightened sartorial effect, opt for a brightly coloured one, especially of the top handle and belt bag variety.

Marc Jacobs.
Image: Getty Images / Pietro D'aprano
Jacquemus.
Image: Getty Images / Richard Bord

SNAKESKIN PRINT

The sudden rise of this statement print in the stores is undeniable. Add a touch to your new-year look with a snakeskin print set in understated neutral shades of cream, tan and brown.

SAY YOUR GOODBYES

THE UGLY SHOE

Just when you think the ugly shoe can’t get uglier, fashion shows us it can. Break the ugly shoe cycle by saying goodbye to all things Croc and awful hybrids of two styles that should never co-exist, such as ankle boots and thong sandals.

Prada.
Image: Getty Images
Jil Sander.
Image: Getty Images / Pietro D'aprano

OTT DENIM

Extremely distressed, acid-wash and embellished denim should have no place in your wardrobe in 2019. Swap denim that is trying too hard for more classic pieces, with a hint of character, in your favourite cut.

OTT denim.
Image: Getty Images

PVC SHOES

Plastic shoes are not the modern stylista’s answer to the Cinderella slipper. These sweaty, stuffy, cringeworthy shoes were never a good idea and are definitely not worth holding onto.  

Balmain.
Image: Getty Images

