SPICE UP YOUR LIFE
Local fashion designer Gavin Rajah’s new décor collab with @Home channels Indian palaces and the subcontinent’s endless summers. The range of bed throws, pillows, and soft furnishings features bold colours and exotic prints, plush velvet, metallic threads, and glass-bead detailing.
STELLAR STOCKING FILLERS
What do we look forward to more than Christmas morning? The annual Dior holiday makeup collections, obviously.
This year’s festive bounty features more glitter, baubles, and rich hues than we could ask for. And did we mention the stars? Each piece in the Midnight Wish collection is adorned with Christian
Dior’s Lucky Star. We want!
NAME TO KNOW: BANELE KHOZA
Banele Khoza, a young artist who is making waves with his captivating, watercolour-textured portraits, is ending off the year of the Trenery Guild as its last incredibly talented collaborator. Khoza created an original artwork, inspired by Trenery’s December colour palette and patterns, which was then printed on a delicate silk scarf. What better way to appreciate local art than to wear it daily?
ALL TIED UP
Check out Country Road’s new range of espadrilles. These holiday staples come in a flat and wedge version.
FANTASTIC FEET
Jimmy Choo takes inspiration from the crazy extravagance of the Rothschild’s 1972 Surrealist Ball for its latest collection. Instead of lobsters, birdcage hats, and all-round crazy, the range of handbags and shoes features more subtle but no less fun appliqué crystals, plumes of feathers, stars, and the new Choo logo.
THE BEE’S KNEES
Give your skin a rather regal boost with Guerlain. Its golden, dual-formula serum combines the power of alpha hydroxy acids (AHA) to refine texture, with reparative black-bee royal jelly to give skin a more youthful, lasting glow.
- From the December edition of Wanted.