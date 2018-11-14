Image: Steve Tanchel

Swimsuit, worn underneath, R1,250, Gabrielle Swimwear; jacket, R1,800; skirt, R1,500, both Nao Serati; Moschino sunglasses, R3,818, Safilo; socks, R119, Toe Porn.

Image: Steve Tanchel

La Perla swimsuit, R3,500, Le Corset; jacket, R32,500, Emporio Armani; Marc Jacobs sunglasses, R2,980, Safilo. 

Image: Steve Tanchel

Swimsuit, R890, Beach Cult; earrings, R12,995, Giorgio Armani; bracelet, R5,500, Zoja; socks, R350, Paul Smith.

Image: Steve Tanchel

Swimsuit, R950, Beach Cult; trousers, R9,500, Marianne Fassler; Marc Jacobs sunglasses, R2,980, Safilo; earrings, R8,995, Giorgio Armani.

Image: Steve Tanchel

Dress, R3,800, Ruff Tung; earrings, R8,400, Gucci.

Image: Steve Tanchel

Jacket, R3,500, Matte Nolim; bodysuit, R5,190, Burberry; earrings, R3,800, Zoja.

- From the November edition of Wanted.

