1. GO GRAPHIC:

The easiest way to add bright colour to your wardrobe is with colourful prints. Use the colour of your choice as your foundation, while mixing and matching bold shades, and add a matching-coloured print for peak stylish effect. For the bright-colour novice, incorporate one item with a colourful striped or graphic print into your look.

2. HEAD-TO-TOE:

Wearing head-to-toe colour has been a must-try in womenswear for a few seasons, and now menswear is following suit. To take this look to its limits, match all items from top to toe — namely, your jacket, trousers, T-shirt, and shoes. To tone it down to your taste, break up the monochrome with a different, more neutral colour in your top and shoes.