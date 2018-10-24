1. GO GRAPHIC:
The easiest way to add bright colour to your wardrobe is with colourful prints. Use the colour of your choice as your foundation, while mixing and matching bold shades, and add a matching-coloured print for peak stylish effect. For the bright-colour novice, incorporate one item with a colourful striped or graphic print into your look.
2. HEAD-TO-TOE:
Wearing head-to-toe colour has been a must-try in womenswear for a few seasons, and now menswear is following suit. To take this look to its limits, match all items from top to toe — namely, your jacket, trousers, T-shirt, and shoes. To tone it down to your taste, break up the monochrome with a different, more neutral colour in your top and shoes.
3. KEEP IT TONAL:
Strike a bright and cool balance by toning down punchy hues with deeper colours: think in tones and shades. For example, cool down tangerine with burgundy or burnt orange, or electric blue with indigo or black. For an even cooler finish, complement your colours with their matching pastel.
4. BLOCK PARTY:
If you are feeling like a bit of a sartorial braveheart and want to turn it up a notch and make a real statement, try colour blocking bright on bright. Whether you want to keep it classic with complementary hues such as red and blue, or want to go all out with clashing contrasts such as green and yellow, colour blocking in 2018 is all about brilliant pigment.