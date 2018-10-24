Outside a discreet glass fronted shop on Mayfair’s Mount Street, just across from the Connaught Hotel, a queue can often be seen snaking down the street. The shoppers are already bag-laden, and on the pavement in front of the door sits a stack of coloured travel trunks. What are they waiting for?

The shop is the London home of luxury luggage brand Goyard, whose handbags, travel cases and pet accessories are recognisable by their dotted chevron print canvas. The brand was founded in Paris in 1853 by François Goyard, the year before Louis Vuitton founded his label in the same city. Unlike Louis Vuitton, Goyard is privately owned, and not answerable to shareholders. You will never see a Goyard advertisement in print, nor find its wares on any ecommerce platform. It retails in just 19 locations around the world.

This level of exclusivity has made Goyard highly coveted. Its clientele has included Pablo Picasso and the Rockefellers, Coco Chanel and Karl Lagerfeld, Kanye West and Meghan Markle. Jay Z referenced it in his latest collaboration with Beyoncé, “Everything is Love”, with the lyric “Louis V and Goyard trunks all in the closet.”