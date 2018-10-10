Bold, punchy hues are the clarion call of the season. Think audacious Crayola brights and flashes of luminous neon: the brighter the better. Whether you dabble by colouring in the lines with a few separates or want to go full spectrum with head-to-toe colour, playing with exuberant hues is fair game this summer, as the Spring/Summer 2019 collections give menswear a serious dose of colour.

Classic tailoring and sports-luxe separates are energised by what some people have deemed the “paintbox colours” of the season. Bright canary “Gen Z” yellow, candy-apple red, ultraviolet, and electric-blue sapphire are the main hues coming to the fore, while highlighter shades of yellow, orange, and pink are bubbling under as the unexpected yet oh-so-fitting shades for longer and brighter days.