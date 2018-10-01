Street style spotted at Paris Fashion Week SS19.
Image: Getty Images / Edward Berthelot

Long coats, knee-high boots and checked blazers reigned supreme on the streets of Paris Fashion Week SS19. Monotone colours in earthy hues with bursts of colour were also clear favourites for show-goers.

For trousers, leather was the fabric of choice which made a bold appearance in Celine’s SS19 collection. Tulle skirts in pastel palettes were reflective of the romanticism in House of Dior’s SS19 collection. While strong shoulder lines were reminiscent of Balenciaga’s aesthetic, proving just how strong the influence the fashion house is on style mavens.

We also saw a more refined display of logos – a stark difference to how the logo was styled at Milan Fashion Week.

LOOK | The top street style trends we love from Paris Fashion Week:  

