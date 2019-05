Just after London Fashion Week fashionistas made their way to Milan for the spring 2019 fashion shows. This time around, show-goers came out in bold prints and bright colours embracing the warm Milan weather.

Logo-maniacs also came out to play sporting 90s favourite sportswear brand, Fila, and the playful luxury brand, Fendi. Statement handbags and sunglasses in every shade and shape also made the rounds. Let the effortless Milanese style inspire your new spring/summer wardrobe: