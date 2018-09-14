LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (commonly known as LVMH) is a French luxury goods company with an impressive portfolio of brands. It had stellar results in 2017, with revenues of €42.6-billion, 12% higher than the year before.

The main money spinner is the fashion and leather goods group, which makes the iconic Louis Vuitton luggage and handbags. It opened a new a super flagship store, the Maison Louis Vuitton Vendôme in Paris, and customers are arriving by the bus load.

LVMH’s wines and spirits division totally dominates the global champagne business with megabrands such as Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot, Dom Pérignon and Krug. The 2017 highlights included a solid recovery in China. A sparkling performance, indeed.