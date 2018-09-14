LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (commonly known as LVMH) is a French luxury goods company with an impressive portfolio of brands. It had stellar results in 2017, with revenues of €42.6-billion, 12% higher than the year before.
The main money spinner is the fashion and leather goods group, which makes the iconic Louis Vuitton luggage and handbags. It opened a new a super flagship store, the Maison Louis Vuitton Vendôme in Paris, and customers are arriving by the bus load.
LVMH’s wines and spirits division totally dominates the global champagne business with megabrands such as Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot, Dom Pérignon and Krug. The 2017 highlights included a solid recovery in China. A sparkling performance, indeed.
The company also own make-up and cosmetics chain Sephora. Those stores are packed with people who want to look good on Instagram.
Bernard Arnault, now 69 years old, is the controlling shareholder of LVMH. He recently forked out $13-billion to raise his family’s stake to 46%. He has five children, and all of them seem to work in the business. Delphine, 43, is executive vice-president at Louis Vuitton. Antoine, 41, is charge of image and communication. Alexandre, 24, runs the German luggage maker Rimowa. Frederic, 23, is head of “connected technologies” for watchmaker Tag Heuer. I can’t find out what the youngest son Jean does. Perhaps he makes tea at head office?
LVMH is a good stock to own, and it is listed in France and in the US. You could add some to your portfolio. Once you have done so, buy one of those neat men’s backpacks, or a New Wave chain bag from Louis Vuitton.
- From the August edition of Wanted magazine.