Man bags have hit mainstream fashion and styles have evolved beyond the conservative messenger bag and hyper-masculine backpack. This season’s man bag trend began at the Prada Fall 2018 show, where both men and women walked the runway with nylon bags.

Thanks to Louis Vuitton, the fanny pack cemented its position in the market as the old-new to have now. The saddle bag is also headed for a comeback, via Dior Homme. Just when you thought man bags couldn’t evolve any further, Dries van Noten, alongside Louis Vuitton, outfitted models in tailored suits with cross-body minibags.

Back on our shores, Inga Atelier offers a range of luxury sling bags in monochrome and all black. What to love about this brand is all its products are manufactured in Johannesburg, making buying them even more worthwhile.

You might also like...

Tailor-made: rethinking menswear

Today's man dons sleek silhouettes with an urban sports luxe edge
Style
9 months ago

Are you brave enough for a Technicolor suit?

Colourful tailoring is shaking up power dressing for men — and women
Style
9 months ago

The word is out – logos are in

From Fendi’s new F’s to Gucci’s double G’s, logomania is having a serious moment on the runway and in streetwear alike
Style
9 months ago
© Wanted 2019 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X